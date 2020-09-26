Locky’s foul-mouthed rant edited out

The Bachelor's runner-up Bella Varelis has already admitted that she let Locklan 'Locky' Gilbert have it when he dumped her.

She revealed to the on the Kyle and Jackie O Show that Ten ended up editing out the scene during the finale.

But it turns out there was another huge detail that she missed out on telling everyone, that she's now admitted while chatting to Pedestrian.

When asked if Locky gave Bella a proper goodbye, after Varelis delivered her: "Can I leave?" line, she said it was a lot more R-rated than we saw.

Locky blindsided Bella during the finale



"Yeah, he just let me walk off. I did actually hear him scream, "F***!" (laughs). As I was walking off, halfway up the driveway, he screamed, "f***" at the top his lungs and I didn't turn around. I remember my producer looking at me and I was just like, 'Don't'," she said.

Bella Varelis revealed what we didn't see from their break-up



That's a temper we never saw during the season …

"I just wanted to get into the car. Once the door closed and it was all over I just cried," Bella continued.

"So I guess that was Locky's final goodbye."

In fact, Locky has not reached out to Bella at all since breaking her heart on national television.

Speaking to Vogue magazine about it, she says neither Locky or Irena have reached out.

"Look, I think it would have been lovely if Locky had reached out. It just would have been nice, but at the same time, I think the closure in itself was just being aware of the fact that I deserve to find someone that knows they love me and knows they want to be with me," she shares. "It is a shame because it did feel like we were in a real relationship … so it sucks that we haven't been able to be civil and reach out to each other, but at the moment, I think it's for the best."

Locky and Irena got their happily ever after

RELATED: Bachelor star spotted kissing after finale

Bella has also taken the high road and says there is no bad blood.

"I wish them honestly the world's happiness because this was his love story in the end and he does deserve to find that just as much as I do, so I'm glad that he's found his happily ever after and I'm hoping that I get my fairytale ending sometime soon."

Originally published as Locky's foul-mouthed rant edited out