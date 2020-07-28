Personal trainer charged with $40k fraud

A personal trainer who police allege made off with a $40,000 vehicle after sending a false bank transfer receipt to the private vendor has been arrested in the roof cavity of a Logan residence.

Kingston man Akeem Kahill Adil, 44, who the court heard is a part-time window tinter and a personal trainer who carries out his business through Goodlife, was arrested last Thursday.

Mr Adil has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and fraud.

The court heard the unlawful use charge relates to the alleged late return of a vehicle Mr Adil took for a test drive last month from a car dealership located at Logan Rd, Upper Mount Gravatt.

Police claim Mr Adil failed to return the Volkswagen Golf at the agreed upon time and exchanged multiple text messages with the business requesting an extension.

The business agreed for the vehicle to be returned by 11am on June 20.

However, the car was not returned by this date and reported as stolen.

Police claim the vehicle had travelled 444km in the four days Mr Adil had possession of it.

Police attended the business on June 22 and the business proceeded with a complaint.

The fraud charge relates to Mr Adil allegedly producing a false bank transfer receipt in order to take possession of a different Volkswagen Golf from a 56-year-old private vendor.

Police claim on July 18 Mr Adil responded to an advertisement posted online and met with the vendor in the carpark of a supermarket for an inspection the following day.

Both parties agreed on a sale price of $40,000 and Mr Adil allegedly sent the seller a screenshot of the alleged bank transfer of funds before leaving in the vehicle.

Police claim the seller made multiple attempts to retrieve the funds after the bank transfer failed to arrive but Mr Adil kept offering excuses as to why the money hadn't come through.

The court heard these allegedly included that there was an issue with his bank; that his brother was involved in the sale and was dragging his heels; and finally that his nephew had recently died and he was grieving.

A Polair helicopter allegedly discovered the VW parked outside a Loganlea address about 10.40am last Thursday.

Police claim Mr Adil was located hiding in the roof cavity of the property and only emerged after multiple requests.

The court heard Mr Adil was on a suspended sentence at the time of the alleged offending, having received a two-year sentence for similar fraud offences in May 2019.

Mr Adil has a 35-page history, much of it from New South Wales, which is peppered with previous fraud-type offences.

The prosecution submitted this evidenced "prolonged and persistent" offending.

Mr Adil's bail application was denied. His charges will be mentioned again on September 9.

