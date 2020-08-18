Menu
Murgon Magistrates Court.
Crime

LONG LIST: 45 people facing Murgon Magistrates Court

Sam Turner
18th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
EVERY week a number of people appear in South Burnett Courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Murgon Magistrates Court today, Tuesday August 18.

Blair, Eric John, Mr

Bleys, Aaron John, Mr

Carlo, Avril Tanya Bridgette Dawn, Ms

Cobbo, Loreen Muriel

Davidson, Daniel Joseph

Davidson, Starla Alexandra

Douglas, Kristal Patricia

Dynevor, Anthony Samuel

Fisher, Josef Thomas, Mr

Fisher, Selwyn Joseph

Gadd, Nathaniel Jock

Georgetown, Noel Patrick

Georgetown, Rasheeda Mae

Godfrey, Jamie Allan

Griggs, Brody Bryan, Mr

Gyemore, Erica Alana Carmel

Haigh, Sarah Emily Lorraine, Miss

Jerome, Derek James

Kennedy, Matthew Garry Williiam, Mr

Kummerow, Graham Bernard

Langton, Francis Thomas

Langton, George Carl

Malt, Tania Alice

McQuarrie, Danny William

Mickelo Leanne Faye

Millers, Jy Rhys

Monagle, Tayla Maddie, Ms

Murray, Godfrey Noel

Purcell, Mervyn James

Roberts, Nathan Kenneth

Robertson, Stevie-Lee

Seckold, Samuel Anthony

Stevenson, Keith Buchanan, Mr

Stevens-Power, Scott Victor

Stokes, Robert Bruce

Sullivan, Kenneth Charles, Mr

Tapau, Delores Elizabeth, Mrs

Van Oostveen, Dwayne Phillip, Mr

Watson, Keneeka Kristal Elizabeth Robyn Rose

Weazel, Sylvia Rose

Weldon, Peter James

Wigg, Steven Graham

Williams, Daniel Charles

Williams, Matthew John

Williams, Nigel Paul

