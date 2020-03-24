Look after each other in this crisis

WE ARE experiencing the beginning of a few months of tough times that will leave our world changed forever.

Unfortunately, our region has been shaken by what has been called a pandemic.

The South Burnett Times' commitment to you through the challenging weeks ahead is the same as it has been since our very first edition nearly 100 years ago.

Our role is to report the truth and to keep you informed of what's going on in our region.

I have been looking through some of the old papers and reading the stories of tough and trying times the region has faced and taken note of how resilient the community was when faced with these adversaries.

This coronavirus is certainly high on our list of challenges in which we have all become very nervous of.

We have needed to reschedule and cancel many of the region's events to coincide with the Government's new rulings, which I agree with one hundred per cent.

But, as many have said, "It's not a time when we should panic but a time when, yes, we become vigilant and aware of our surroundings".

We need to understand the necessary steps that we must take to ensure the health and safety and wellbeing of those around us.

I have been saddened to have witnessed some awful behaviour from those who have been inconsiderate, selfish and rude and sometimes even cruel to one another.

Why? Even out of desperation and fear we should be treating each other with the same respect as we normally would.

The actions of some people in these last few weeks have by no means been brought on only by fear of the unknown and have caused unnecessary angst in our communities.

I ask you to please stop.

Your behaviour is not welcome and will not be tolerated.

So here it is, my encouragement to you all: those in business, those who are employed by local businesses and those who live and reside in this beautiful region, to look out for one another.

To support each other.

To celebrate the wins and to get alongside those who are doing it tough.

It's with these times we look at alternative ways to do business.

We look at the hows, the whats, the whys and we become creative and work within the methods made possible to push through the barriers and to rise above what would be a mess.

There's one thing I know for sure, and that is when one feels the pain, we all do.

So let's join together and let's make this region the wonderful place we all know it to be.