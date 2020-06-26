LOOK BACK: 7yo breaks sporting world record

THERE was no doubt in the South Burnett running community, the effort from Joshua Williams in 2018 to run at world record speed across 10 kilometres for his age group was an incredible feat for a kid from Murgon.

At seven-years-old he crossed the finish line in 39 minutes and 27 second run in Brisbane where he was affectionately called ‘Super Seven’, smashing the previous record by three minutes and two seconds.

SET THE PACE: Joshua Williams being paced by his dad Jason at Wondai Parkrun's second birthday celebration. (Picture: Claudia Williams)

This achievement didn’t come as a big surprise to Wondai Parkrun regulars who saw his determination as his dad Jason paced him from the comfort of his bike over 5km.

But, the story didn’t just resonate with those that knew him and saw first-hand what he could do but runners from far and wide who championed his effort and were astounded by how there 10km time compared to his.

It became one of the most popular stories for the South Burnett Times, amounting an incredible amount of praise and shares on social media.

I believe the popularity of the story is greater than Joshua’s personal achievement but rather is a reflection of how important it is to share the great wins of people in the South Burnett who have the potential to inspire. It also is a reflection of the admiration of hard-work and dedication.

It shows that when you work hard with the resources available to you, like the South Burnett Rail Trail in this case, you can achieve what you set your mind to and have an impact on those near and far from your hometown.