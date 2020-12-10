LOOK INSIDE: $1m Coffs mansions on the market

THE Coffs Coast is renowned for its beautiful coastal lifestyle, but just over the range is a whole new world filled with swimming holes, bushland and beef.

There have been recent efforts to showcase what the region's hinterland has to offer, with local businesses and Coffs Harbour City Council working together on a Orara Valley Tourist Trail initiative.

Now, as the property market runs hot, we turn our attention to some of the hidden gems located a little off the beaten track.

331 North Island Loop Road, Upper Orara

331 North Island Loop Road, Upper Orara. Photo: realestate.com.au

Price: $1,200,000 (guide)

Particulars: 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms, 8.66 hectares.

Pitch: Come home to an oasis of calm set amid magnificent shade trees, where you will love to relax outdoors overlooking green pastures and enjoying waking to the gentle sounds of birdsong.

331 North Island Loop Road, Upper Orara. Photo: realestate.com.au

Gardeners will delight in the established trees, shrubs, natives and subtropical plants. There's ample space for keeping chooks, horses or perhaps you favour charming alpacas and goats, as the present owners do.

278 North Bank Road, Bellingen

278 North Bank Road, Bellingen. Photo: realestate.com.au

Price: offers around $2,200,000

Particulars: 8 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 8.94 hectares

Pitch: Overlooking the Bellinger River, and with soothing coastal breezes from both houses, is this gardened and manicured property that was once, and could be again, a turf farm with its license still active.

278 North Bank Road, Bellingen. Photo: realestate.com.au

This substantial home would not only make a fantastic family home, it would also be ideal for a couple with the upstairs area perfect for the extended family or friends or live in help.

201A Braford Drive, Bonville

201A Braford Drive, Bonville Photo: realestate.com.au

Price: $799,000 - $839,000

Particulars: Shed living on 1.7 hectares

Pitch: This stunning acreage is level, beautifully maintained and has creek frontage for that spot of bass fishing. Set back off the main road down a tree lined driveway is this immaculate four-acre parcel of land that is ready for your dream home to be constructed.

201A Braford Drive, Bonville Photo: realestate.com.au

The property has a barn style shed that has a mezzanine flat fully equipped with kitchenette, bathroom, two double and two single bunk style beds with built-in robe.

20 Mcdougall Place, Fernmount

20 Mcdougall Place, Fernmount. Photo: realestate.com.au

Price: $1,200,000 (guide)

Particulars: 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2.2 hectares

Pitch: Designed using sacred geometry principles and solar passive design, it's easy to fall in love with this exquisite owner built home.

This is the ultimate retreat home, as well as the perfect place for entertaining and sharing. The landscape is equally healing and appealing, with mountain views, creeks flowing through the paddocks and beautiful bushland.

24a Jaboh Close, Upper Orara

24a Jaboh Close, Upper Orara. Photo: realestate.com.au

Price: Probably not cheap - contact agent

Particulars: 7 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 10 hectares

Pitch: Experience the magnificent natural location of this unique dual occupancy executive style home with all the comforts and luxury it presents.

24a Jaboh Close, Upper Orara. Photo: realestate.com.au

It's well worth the inspection to see what this property and the region has to offer. You will be pleasantly surprised.

117 Coldwater Creek Road, Nana Glen

117 Coldwater Creek Road, Nana Glen. Photo: realestate.com.au

Price: $1,195,000

Particulars: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 11.7 hectares

Pitch: Showcasing a contemporary blend of creative design and effortless indoor/outdoor living, this environment is a sophisticated family haven immersed in a breathtaking panorama.

117 Coldwater Creek Road, Nana Glen. Photo: realestate.com.au

Water resources throughout include creek, spring fed well, dam, easement to neighbouring property dam and 100,000 litres of fresh tank water, fruit trees, gardens and bush tucker.

1604 Orara Way, Glenreagh

1604 Orara Way, Glenreagh. Photo: realestate.com.au

Price: $1,590,000

Particulars: 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 36 hectares

Pitch: This is one of the few remaining larger land holdings with river frontage. There is a comfortable five bedroom home with multiple large machinery sheds, storage sheds and large cool rooms.

1604 Orara Way, Glenreagh. Photo: realestate.com.au

The sale includes all stock, machinery, sawmill and timber processing equipment. You have the ability to maintain the established current business of a timber plantation, sawmill, website and retail sales.

42 Coldwater Creek Road, Nana Glen

42 Coldwater Creek Road, Nana Glen. Photo: realestate.com.au

Price: $860,000 - $940,000

Particulars: 7 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 hectares

Pitch: Perched high on the hill and with sealed road access, 42 Coldwater Creek Road is a hidden gem boasting exceptional living and offering a large open floor plan with enviable views from the kitchen windows.

The outlook takes in rural vistas and provides an easy visual while the kids swim in the pool.

269 Morgans Road, Woolgoolg a

269 Morgans Road, Woolgoolga. Photo: realestate.com.au

Price: $1,349,000

Particulars: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 hectares

Pitch: Situated atop a ridge the home has a lot to offer with views east to South Solitary Island and west to the Wedding Bells State Forest and Great Dividing Range it's a piece of paradise perched in the hinterland.

269 Morgans Road, Woolgoolga. Photo: realestate.com.au

This is one of the Coffs Coast's most visionary-inspired holdings with the master-built Hopwood home complements the environment, maximising natural light and capturing coastal breezes.