Looking for a career change at a tourist destination?

FUN DAY OUT: Tourists enjoying Lake Boondooma and all of the elements the well sort out tourist destination has to offer. Photo: Contributed

EXPRESSIONS of interest are now open to manage some of the South Burnett’s most attractive tourist destinations.

As the parks are currently closed due to coronavirus restrictions, council have used this as an opportunity to put the tenders out for a number of key roles.

They reviewed and restructured the management of Boondooma Dam and Bjelke-Petersen Dam and are now advertising for new managers at both tourist park locations.

Mayor Brett Otto said during the council meeting that chief executive Mark Pitt will oversee the hiring of the managers over the coming weeks as part of the Officer’s Reccommendation.

Councillor Kathy Duff said whoever was the successful candidates had a mighty task ahead of them.

“I’m keen to see this happen,” Cr Duff said.

“It’s a huge weight on our CEO’s shoulders to get this right because the managers of the dams over the years we have had some goods ones and some challenging ones.

“We need to get it right because if we don’t we’re in trouble.

“It’s make or break for us because our reputation is at stake.

“I really want to highlight this is a big deal for our council.”

Cr Otto said they were looking to hire three people for the following positions:

– Park Manager at Boondooma Caravan and Recreation Park

– Park Manager at Yallakool Caravan and Recreation Park

– Relief Manager at Boondooma Caravan and Recreation Park/Yallakool Caravan and Recreation Park

Council said candidates must hold a current police check, first aid certificate, driver’s licence, blue card, white card and Food Safety Supervisor qualifications.

Applications close on July 3.

For further information, visit the council’s website here.