Looking for work, here’s seven jobs for Burnett tradies

Looking for work? Here are 7 trade jobs up for grabs in the South Burnett right now. File Photo.

LOOKING for work in the trade of your choice right now? Here are seven positions up for grabs in the South Burnett for tradies of all experience levels.

1. Maintenance Electrician, Swickers Kingaroy Bacon Factory

Description: As a member of the Maintenance team you’ll work closely with the production departments on the facility. To nail this role you’ll need to act with urgency when machinery faults or breaks down, ensure production runs smoothly, and be one heck of a problem solver.

Must have:

Minimum 5 years electrical experience

Trade or degree qualifications

Class C (unrestricted) drivers licence

Location: Kingaroy

Salary: $85,000 - $89,000 plus superannuation per annum

Apply HERE.

2. Building Asset Management Officer, South Burnett Regional Council

Description: Council is seeking an experienced officer within the building asset management field. You’ll need to provide technical and trade advice to stakeholders concerning building asset management, maintenance, legislative and regulatory guidelines, and the upkeep of Council owned buildings.

Must have:

High level knowledge of asset management planning, building asset condition, managing asset registers, asset financial management.

Extensive experience in the building and construction industry.

Proven project management experience with the ability to develop detailed facility maintenance programs, establish work priorities and meet deadlines within budget.

Ability to work effectively within a team environment.

Salary: $66 – $75K

Apply HERE.

3. Mechanical Fitter, Bega Cheese

Description: Bega’s Kingaroy based Peanut Company of Australia operations are looking for a new Mechanical Fitter. To knock this one out of the park you’ll need to be self-motivated and multiskilled, supporting the maintenance and reliability of a the Peanut Processing Facility.

Must have:

The ability undertake breakdown and preventive maintenance tasks professionally and effectively.

Fault finding skills with the capacity to analyse and rectify failures.

Welding and fabrication experience inclusive of MIG / Stick and TIG.

Good machining skills.

Experience and competency with pneumatics, hydraulics, vacuum systems, packaging machinery, process and control, pumps and valves.

Location: Kingaroy

Salary: Undisclosed

Apply HERE.

4. Electrician, Raffin Electrical Contractors

Description: Raffin Electrical are looking for an awesome new permanent full-time team member. For this role, you’ll require experience with PV Grid Connect, TV Antenna, Air Conditioning, Security Systems, Domestic and Commercial Electrical, Data and Communications

Must have:

Three or more years of trade qualified experience.

Qld electrical workers license.

Manual Drivers licence.

Working safely at heights.

Cert II in split system airconditioning.

Open cablers registration.

Current CPR/LVR.

Construction Card.

PV Grid Connect Design and Install (ideal but not essential).

Location: Wondai

Pay rate: $30 - $38 per hour

Apply HERE.

5. Mechanical refrigeration technician, Swickers Kingaroy Bacon Factory

Description: As a member of the Swickers Maintenance team you’ll be working super closely with the production departments on the facility. When a machinery fault or breakdown occurs, you’ll there to get it working and figure out how to avoid painful re-occurrences.

Must have:

Minimum 5 years Ammonia refrigeration experience.

Be able to fault find and solve ammonia, as well as freon system faults and leaks.

Knowledge of glycol systems and their workings.

Must have Ammonia safe handling certificate.

Trade or degree qualifications within this field.

Class C (unrestricted) drivers’ licence.

Must be able work flexible working hours and weekends as required.

Location: Kingaroy

Salary: undisclosed hourly rate

Apply HERE.

6. Mechanical fitter, Swickers Kingaroy Bacon Factory

Description: As a member of the Maintenance team your role will work very closely with the production departments on the facility. You’ll be require the ability to act with urgency when machinery faults or breakdown occurs, work in a methodical manner to ensure production runs smoothly using good observation and problem-solving methodologies, identify and solve root causes to prevent further re-occurrences, complete any preventive maintenance tasks given in a timely manner and to a high standard etc.

Must have:

Minimum 5 years maintenance fitting experience.

Trade or degree qualifications.

Class C (unrestricted) drivers licence.

Must be able work shift work and 12-hour rosters. In addition, there may also be occasions where after-hours work is required to repair breakdowns.

Location: Kingaroy

Salary: $85,000 - $89,000 plus superannuation per annum.

Apply HERE.

7. Electrician, AMG Electrical Solutions

Description: AMG Electrical Solutions are looking for a star electrician to join their team full time and on a permanent basis. You must be able to organise, implement and perform installation, maintenance and repair work across the entire range of electrical services offered. You will also provide high quality customer communication and service, operate and maintain equipment and machinery as required, and maintain and continue to develop a strong safety compliance culture and monitor safety documentation

Must have:

A desire for a long term career opportunity.

A willingness to grow with the business.

Current qualifications as an Electrician.

Construction Industry White Card.

Manual driver‘s licence.

A proven strong work ethic.

A positive and supportive attitude in the workplace.

Location: Kingaroy

Salary: undisclosed

Apply HERE.