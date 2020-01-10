Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cinders the cat has made a miraculous recovery after surviving the Nymboida fire
Cinders the cat has made a miraculous recovery after surviving the Nymboida fire
News

Lovable cat's face burnt but feline survives Nymboida fire

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
10th Jan 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHE was discovered cowering in a chicken shed days after the blaze had swept through.

A small black cat traumatised by what she endured during Nymboida's firestorm which destroyed 85 homes.

"It took them another couple of days to coax her out and when they finally caught her, they brought her straight to us," Riverbank Animal Hospital vet nurse Claudia Fraser said.

"The poor little thing was in a pretty bad way."

The timid black cat had sustained severe burns to her face and ears which required weeks of medical attention.

Cinders the cat has made a miraculous recovery after surviving the Nymboida fire. Now she needs to find a permanent home.
Cinders the cat has made a miraculous recovery after surviving the Nymboida fire. Now she needs to find a permanent home.

However, two months on from the fires vet staff are still unable to locate her owners.

"She didn't have a microchip unfortunately, but she's the sweetest little cat and everyone wants to adopt her so we're confident someone will take her when she's ready to go home," Ms Fraser said.

The black cat has since been released from veterinary care and is now recuperating at a cat rescue group Nik's Kats and others at Nymboida.

Ms Fraser said the veterinary staff were grateful for the support received by their medical wholesalers and food suppliers during the bushfire crisis.

"We were always going to offer our services for free, but for our suppliers to offer their products for free was amazing," she said.

"It was so heartbreaking seeing people come in and tell their story, knowing that they didn't even have a wallet on them. We're just grateful to be able to say, 'don't worry about it, it's all free'."

If you have any information about Cinders, please contact the Riverbank Animal Hospital on 6642 3083.

 

Anyone wishing to donate to Nik's Kats and Others:

Account name: Nik's Kats 2019

BSB: 650 000

Account No: 537931518

More Stories

Show More
cats cinders clarence fires editors picks nik's kats and others nymboida fire riverbank animal hospital
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Woman dies in prison

    Woman dies in prison
    • 10th Jan 2020 6:54 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council confirms the cause of two separate dump blazes

        premium_icon Council confirms the cause of two separate dump blazes

        Council News Within a week there have been multiple fires at the site.

        Region’s mid-summer pool closure due to ‘health risks’

        premium_icon Region’s mid-summer pool closure due to ‘health risks’

        News Gympie counsellor reveals the “health risk” behind the closure.

        WHAT’S ON: Needing something to do this weekend?

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Needing something to do this weekend?

        Whats On From sporting open days to a closing down sale, there’s something for everyone this...

        LIVING ON THE LAND: 7 properties for sale

        premium_icon LIVING ON THE LAND: 7 properties for sale

        News For those looking to try their hands at working the land in the South Burett, there...