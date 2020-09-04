‘Love you mate’: Dad’s heartache after son killed on NQ road

A HEARTBROKEN father has paid tribute to his son killed in a car accident on a quiet Far North road.

Allan Bliss, 38, died near Cooktown on Wednesday night after he is believed to have lost control of his vehicle while travelling south on Endeavour Valley Road.

It brings the 2020 Far North district road toll to 11 and has prompted a plea from Queensland Police for vigilance across the state.

The man's father, Joseph Bliss, offered a touching tribute to his son on Facebook.

"My second son Allan Bliss passed away tonight, love you mate," he said.

Cooktown man Allan Bliss, 38, was killed in an accident on Endeavour Valley Road near Cooktown on Wednesday night. IMAGE: Facebook

"Eternal rest grant unto Allan, O Lord, And let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace."

The small community, about four hours north of Cairns, was still absorbing the shocking news yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Damien Meadows said the state was currently in the midst of a "nightmare" stretch.

Fatal crashes are up 19.3 per cent on Queensland roads compared with this time last year, according to the Queensland government's weekly road crash report.

"We are projecting to have more road fatalities this year statewide than last year, which is always a concern," Sen Sgt Meadows said.

"Sometimes they are inevitable but police are out there committed to ensuring the safety of all the motoring public.

"We are just imploring people to be vigilant so we can avoid these horrible tragedies."

Senior Constable Kathryn Woods, of Cooktown Police, said Mr Bliss had been travelling south when the rollover occurred.

A passing motorist contacted police after seeing the incident about 7.30pm on Wednesday.

"Alcohol is believed to have played a part," Sen-Constable Woods said.

"It's a single-vehicle accident so he's not hit anything, he just rolled.

"Someone saw him and called us."

The Forensic Crash Unit is now investigating and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

