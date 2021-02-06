Heir’s 30-years-younger partner pregnant

Is this divorced father-of-four about to pop the question to his pregnant girlfriend, asks Annette Sharp.

Having reinvented himself, albeit perhaps briefly, as a wisecracking New York stand-up comedian down on marriage, billionaire Westfield heir Peter Lowy is contemplating tying the knot again with his partner, Sandra Barros, who is expecting the couple's first child together.

The news is believed to have sent shockwaves through the respected Jewish clan, with Peter, the son of Sir Frank, some 30 years older than Barros.

Peter Lowy and Sandra Barros at a Hollywood Food Coalition drive.

The baby, due later this year, will be Lowy's fifth child. He has four from his first wife Janine, who filed for divorce from the former Westfield executive in 2016.

Having taken to the New York stage in 2018 with a stand-up comedy routine that ridiculed marriage - "What does a man who's been married for 31 years fantasise about? Leaving." - Lowy now appears ready to give wedlock another go.

Lowy and a spokeswoman for the family hadn't responded to this column's inquiries at press time yesterday.

Sources claim the baby news had been well received by some family members who have been in mourning since the death of Lowy's mother, Lady Shirley, in December following a long illness.

Barros, an administration manager with Scentre Group - the company that manages the Unibail-Rodamco-acquired Westfield from the Lowys for $30 billion in 2018 - has been a fixture at Lowy's side in recent years.

She was said to have been with him in October 2017 at the reopening of the Westfield Century City Mall in LA, a star-studded event at which will.i.am, Village People and the Joe Jonas-fronted DNCE performed.

Lowy, whose personal fortune has been put at $8 billion, has splashed out on a new Hollywood compound for his second family.

