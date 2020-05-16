Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Not only is Bunny lucky, the three-month-old spectacled hare-wallaby joey is a long way from home.
Not only is Bunny lucky, the three-month-old spectacled hare-wallaby joey is a long way from home.
Pets & Animals

Lucky little hopper Bunny has a ticket to go home

by Evan MORGAN
16th May 2020 7:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Not only is Bunny lucky but the three-month-old spectacled hare-wallaby is a long way from home.

She was found near Charters Towers before being given to Kirwan animal carer Margaret Nieholf for some tender loving care.

Spectacled hare-wallabies are normally found in western Queensland desert country.

Mrs Nieholf has been an animal carer for 38 years but has a soft spot for "hoppers".

But based in Townsville she has only cared for a handful of spectacled hare-wallabies.

"I do look after echidnas as well but I prefer the hoppers," she said.

Mrs Nieholf will care for Bunny until she is nine months old and plans to release her back into the wild near Mt Isa.

While in Mrs Nieholf's car, Bunny has made a bosom buddy in Mouse, a red-legged pademelon of about the same age but whose native habitat is rainforests.

"They are bonding at the moment but one's going to have to go north and the other will have to go out west."

Mrs Nieholf said with vegetation starting to dry out, travellers should be on the lookout for wildlife along roads. She said if someone did find an animal such as a joey, they needed to keep it warm and quiet and ring North Queensland Wildlife Care on 0414 717 374.

Originally published as Lucky 'hopper' Bunny has ticket to go home

spectacled hare-wallaby wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bra specialist gives support to essential workers

        premium_icon Bra specialist gives support to essential workers

        Fashion & Beauty Wanting to show her appreciation for frontline workers, this Burnett business owner found a way.

        Is Michael Jordan the greatest sportsman of all time?

        premium_icon Is Michael Jordan the greatest sportsman of all time?

        Opinion OPINION: Why you should watch The Last Dance on Netflix.

        OPINION: Who said you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?

        OPINION: Who said you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?

        Sport You can teach an old dog new tricks if they demonstrate a willingness to learn and...

        Groups of four now allowed at regions' golf clubs

        premium_icon Groups of four now allowed at regions' golf clubs

        Golf As of Saturday May 16 social players will be able to take to the greens.