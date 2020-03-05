Lunge your way into a better lifestyle

Do lunges every other day to develop your leg strength and tone. (Picture: iStock/undrey)

LUNGES and squats are the most common form of movements made throughout the day.

Getting up and down out of a chair, off the toilet or from down on the floor requires you to perform either of these actions.

Although both use the same muscles in a different activation, it's important to do both so your hips, knees, ankles and back never lose their ability to move deep within their range.

Lunges are an effective way to train your gluteus and quadriceps while using your abdominal muscles, calf muscles and hamstrings as your stabilisers.

Lunges can be a difficult exercise to perform safely.

The basic rule is to set up your lunge at a 90 degree angle from the ankle to knee and then through to the hip on the front leg and then again on the back leg at a 90 degree angle from hip to knee to ankle.

From that start position stand up and don't move your feet in or out.

Your knee should never pass your toes and your chest should be set in the middle of your legs.

Lunges can be performed with just your body weight anywhere at all. At home or at work.

If your're at the gym, you should interject lunges into your workout.

Get creative and add some weights to your lunges or try some dynamic lunges.

Do them every other day to develop your leg strength and tone.

Laila Joyce-Baker is a Kingaroy-based personal trainer and professional massage therapist.