Cricket

Cricketer embroiled in Heat COVID breach drama

by Ben Horne
14th Dec 2020 6:03 PM
Chris Lynn is understood to be one of two Brisbane Heat players being investigated by Cricket Australia to determine whether or not there has been a breach to the BBL's COVID protocols.

It's understood the incident relates to a couple of Heat players going out, but there is no threat to tonight's fixture between Brisbane and the Sydney Thunder.

COVID-19 tests have been carried out for players and all tests have been returned negative.

It's understood the players involved including Lynn will play tonight, but may have to isolate in a separate change room to teammates.

Sources say Cricket Australia is investigating the extent to which what happened may constitute a breach under the game's hub protocols.

Chris Lynn has been caught up in the COVID protocols drama.

One suggestion was that the players may have used a taxi which is not allowed under protocols.

Players are allowed to go out to public venues, but must dine and sit outside.

The AFL and NRL both had their issues to deal with this season with players breaching the bubble.

Cricket Australia is expected to make a statement before the game tonight based on their findings.

The WBBL tournament was staged without incident in Sydney and Cricket Australia have enforced strict protocols for the international series which Australian and Indian players have been abiding under.

 

Originally published as Lynn embroiled in Heat COVID breach drama

brisbane heat chris lynn coronavirus

