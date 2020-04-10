Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 42-year-old man told he couldn't dine-in at a McDonald's has allegedly reacted by spitting in a woman's face.
A 42-year-old man told he couldn't dine-in at a McDonald's has allegedly reacted by spitting in a woman's face.
Crime

Macca's customer spat on and man charged

by Luke Costin
10th Apr 2020 10:25 AM

A man told he couldn't sit down in a northwestern Sydney McDonald's has been accused of spitting on a woman who filmed his confrontation with staff.

The Chester Hill man, 42, took his food to the outdoor dining area of the chain's Kellyville Ridge restaurant on Thursday morning before staff told him to leave due to COVID-19-related ministerial directions.

He refused to leave and, when he noticed a woman in the store filming him on her mobile phone, he allegedly spat on her face and walked off.

Police later caught up with the man and charged him with common assault.

He's due to appear at Blacktown Local Court on July 6.

Originally published as Macca's customer spat on, NSW man charged

coronavirus crime health

Just In

    13 new cases amid Easter plea

    13 new cases amid Easter plea
    • 10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kingaroy Macca’s to serve up McDelivery to locals

        premium_icon Kingaroy Macca’s to serve up McDelivery to locals

        Food & Entertainment For the first time in history, Kingaroy McDonald’s has teamed up with Menulog to roll out home deliveries to locals.

        New initiative aims to help region’s businesses adapt

        premium_icon New initiative aims to help region’s businesses adapt

        Council News Information videos to arm businesses owners with knowledge they need to diversify...

        Kids hop to it to prepare for Easter bunny’s arrival

        premium_icon Kids hop to it to prepare for Easter bunny’s arrival

        Life Easter Bunny granted clearance to embark on his eggcellent mission.

        UPDATE: 60 hay bales on fire, crews battle to extinguish

        premium_icon UPDATE: 60 hay bales on fire, crews battle to extinguish

        Breaking QFES attends backyard blaze where dozens of hay bales are on fire.