Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A large shark about 3.5m-4m washed up on Blacks Beach in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Gibbs
A large shark about 3.5m-4m washed up on Blacks Beach in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Gibbs
Environment

Mackay family finds dead shark washed up on popular beach

Tara Miko
21st Mar 2021 12:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Mackay family has found a large tiger shark dead on a popular beach during a morning walk.

Melanie Gibbs was with her family walking along Blacks Beach near the stairs when she spotted a fin sticking out of the sand.

Getting closer, she realised it was a shark that appeared to have washed ashore.

"There were no marks on it, it was just there," Mrs Gibbs said.

 

A large shark about 3.5m-4m washed up on Blacks Beach in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Gibbs
A large shark about 3.5m-4m washed up on Blacks Beach in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Gibbs

 

 

"It doesn't appear to have been there for very long."

There were no drag marks near the dead animal which she estimated to be between 3.5m and 4m long.

"There doesn't seem to be anything too sinister about it, it was just dead."

The department has been contacted.

blacks beach mackay beaches mackay northern beaches shark tiger shark
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Property The latest real estate price predictions show Queensland house prices are on the march across more than 280 suburbs and towns.

        Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

        Premium Content Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

        Crime Man killed and baby critical after crash in Bundaberg region

        Cross-country crime spree led to Dalby manhunt

        Premium Content Cross-country crime spree led to Dalby manhunt

        Crime UPDATE: Police have revealed what led to a three-hour long manhunt which resulted...

        Kingaroy hostel secures funding to keep youths off streets

        Premium Content Kingaroy hostel secures funding to keep youths off streets

        News The future's looking brighter for the South Burnett CTC youth hostel, which secured...