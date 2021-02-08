Mackay off-duty cop rape case back in court

Senior Constable Ian Gutteridge is charged with raping a woman in early 2020 while off-duty.

Senior Constable Ian Gutteridge is charged with raping a woman in early 2020 while off-duty.

An experienced Mackay cop charged with raping a woman while off-duty can be named.

Senior Constable Ian William Gutteridge is accused of raping the woman between January 10 and 13 in the region last year and is set to defend the allegations.

Senior Constable Ian Gutteridge is charged with raping a woman in early 2020 while off-duty.

Police alleged he had given her a lift to her former boyfriend's address.

She was a stranger to him.

More stories:

Vile DV: 'You must just think people are here on earth to serve you'

'Hold my ice cream': Father fined over explosive tirade

He is charged with one count of rape.

The case is now in the district court after he was committed up last year meaning Sen-Constable Gutteridge can now be legally named.

Senior Constable Ian Gutteridge is charged with raping a woman in early 2020 while off-duty.

The case was mentioned during the current Mackay District Court sittings.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Sen-Constable Gutteridge has not yet entered formal pleas to the charge, however it was previously mentioned in the magistrate courts jurisdiction that he contested the allegation.

The case has been adjourned to early March.

Senior Constable Ian Gutteridge is charged with raping a woman in early 2020 while off-duty.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.