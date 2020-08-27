Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Mackay police officer is charged with rape. Photo: Zizi Averill
A Mackay police officer is charged with rape. Photo: Zizi Averill
Crime

Mackay off-duty cop rape case in court

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
27th Aug 2020 3:45 PM | Updated: 6:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE case against an off-duty Mackay cop accused of raping a woman after giving her a lift has been adjourned until next month.

It is alleged the senior constable, who cannot be named for legal reasons, raped the woman between January 10 and 13 this year.

She was a stranger to him.

The case was briefly mentioned in the Mackay Magistrates Court this week.

The court has previously heard the officer planned to contest the allegation, but no formal pleas have been entered yet.

Because of the charge, the case must be moved to Mackay District Court.

Matters are listed for committal mention in late September.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DEATH ROAD: Shocking figures from South Burnett’s horror Hwy

        Premium Content DEATH ROAD: Shocking figures from South Burnett’s horror Hwy

        News THIS road safety week, the South Burnett Times takes a closer look at one of the state’s deadliest highways, in our own backyard.

        APPLY NOW: South Burnett Apprenticeships still up for grabs

        Premium Content APPLY NOW: South Burnett Apprenticeships still up for grabs

        Careers THESE South Burnett businesses are looking to take on apprentices. SEE THE LIST...

        REVEALED: South Burnett schools with the most suspensions

        Premium Content REVEALED: South Burnett schools with the most suspensions

        Education IT’S been revealed which state schools in the South Burnett handed out the most...

        CRIME WRAP: Building site robbed, six drivers to face court

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Building site robbed, six drivers to face court

        Crime A DISAPPOINTING six charges handed out in three days; a Kingaroy construction site...