Mackay teen caught with 3.21 grams of MDMA in roadside bust

A Mackay teen busted with a huge amount of MDMA has been warned "this path leads to oblivion".

Jack James Donohue had never been in trouble with the law, until now.

Police caught him with 3.21 grams of ecstasy powder, a vial of LSD and $2310 cash to buy more drugs, during a traffic stop at 2.20am on January 23 this year at Glenella.

Often cases involving this amount of a schedule one drug would be dealt with in the supreme court, however Donohue had his matters finalised in Mackay Magistrates Court.

"But if police had decided to get an analyst certificate and you had been over two grams you would be in the supreme court in front of a judge arguing why you don't go to jail," Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said.

"That is a really serious amount."

More stories:

Nilly fatal: Driver appeal could be listed for next month

Long-term drug user told police nunchucks were wind chimes

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said the 18 year old was also found with restricted drugs, a sheathed hunting knife, a flick knife and scales to weigh drugs.

Donohue told police he bought four grams of MDMA the night before for his own use and the cash was to buy more ecstasy.

"One would expect to see that amount of drugs in possession of someone who has at least got a criminal history," Ms Hartigan said, adding the cash to buy more drugs was "suggestive of some serious criminal conduct".

An 18 year old from Mackay was caught with MDMA, acid, restricted drugs, knives and $2000 in cash during a police stop at Glenella.

Wallace and Wallace Lawyers defence solicitor Cassandra Adorni-Braccesi said her client had no criminal history and made admissions to police.

Ms Adorni-Braccesi tendered references including from her client's employer and family that spoke highly of his character.

The court heard Donohue had obtained an OP 5 in Year 12 and taken part in national and international charity work.

Ms Adorni-Braccesi pushed for no convictions recorded.

"There needs to be a punishment that drives it home to him that this is the end otherwise he's going to ruin his life," Ms Hartigan said.

More stories:

'Devil worshipping bastard': Father abuses church service

Police try to kick down door as woman sets bookshelf on fire

Donohue on Monday, February 15, pleaded guilty to six charges including possessing dangerous drugs and knives in a public place.

"This is a path to oblivion," Ms Hartigan said.

"You will never achieve your goals if you become addicted to drugs."

Ms Hartigan said the charges were too serious for a fine and instead ordered the teen to complete 100 hours of community service in 12 months.

Because of Donohue's young age, lack of criminal history, admissions to police and early pleas, Ms Hartigan exercised her discretion and did not record convictions.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription