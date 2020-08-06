Mackay to hold candlelight memorial for baby Beau

Detectives are investigating the death of six-month-old Beau Frank Bradshaw who was found unresponsive at a East Mackay home on Tuesday June 2.

A TINY flickering candle will memorialise six-month-old Beau Bradshaw whose life was cut short in June.

The Broken Ballerina Foundation has announced a virtual candle lighting ceremony for this Friday, two months after Beau's death.

Founder Jules Thompson said the ceremony would allow the community to come together, just days after Mackay police arrested Beau's father Ayden Bradshaw.

The 24 year old dad faced court on Tuesday accused of murder and grievous bodily harm to Beau at East Mackay.

His case is set to be mentioned again in October.

Ms Thompson said Beau's death was a tragedy that needed to be acknowledged.

"It's such a sad situation," Ms Thompson said.

Ms Thompson said she had waited to hold a vigil for Beau Bradshaw to see if a criminal case was announced.

She said the court case highlighted the need for conversations about family violence generally in the community.

"Unfortunately domestic violence is a scourge on society," she said.

"I wish the government would take domestic violence as seriously as COVID."

Broken Ballerina Foundation founder Jules Thompson announced a virtual candle lighting ceremony for Friday August 7, two months after six-month-old Beau Bradshaw's death in an East Mackay home. Picture: Zizi Averill

Ms Thompson said the signs of domestic violence were not always bruises and scars.

"There's so many forms of domestic violence," she said.

"I used to wish I had visible signs so I could say 'look, he's hurting me.'."

"Quite often it's psychological or financial."

Ms Thompson hoped a conversation around family violence would inspire victims and their perpetrators to seek help.

The virtual candlelight vigil would begin at 7pm on Friday August 7, livestreamed over the Broken Ballerina Facebook event.

Ms Thompson encouraged residents to also hold their own private ceremonies.

"I hope to see all of Mackay lighting a candle for Beau," she said.

If you or someone you know has had experience in an abusive relationship, or with domestic violence, please seek help from the following numbers and organisations:

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800 RESPECT

Sexual Assault Helpline: 1800 010 120

Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Domestic Violence Action Centre: 4642 1354

Queensland Indigenous Family Violence Legal Service: 1800 88 77 00