MAFS star slams ‘flop’ of a season

One of this year's Married At First Sight contestants has admitted that she thought the most recent season was "a flop".

Amanda Micallef, who was matched with Tash Herz on the Channel 9 reality show, slammed the program on radio this morning.

"To be honest with you, this season was a bit of a flop," Amanda told Hit FM's Krysti and Bodge Show.

"I was an audience member for last season and it kept me on the edge of my seat for every episode. This season, me being a part of the show, I found myself looking at my phone some episodes because I was like, 'this is s**t! This is boring!'"

Tash and Amanda on MAFS. Picture: Channel 9

RELATED: Read all of James Weir's MAFS recaps here

Amanda added that she thought this season struggled because "there was not enough light-hearted humour".

"It's not to say it didn't happen, it's what they chose to show," she said in a dig at the show's producers.

The latest season of Married At First Sight ended on Sunday night and had almost half a million less viewers than last year's finale (1.47 million viewers five city metro compared to 1.96 million in 2019).

Earlier this week TV writer Colin Vickery tweeted: "Where to next for MAFS? … Many fans thought it was a dud season. Is it now following the pattern of MKR?"

Smooth FM Program Director Georgie Page tweeted in response: "I have always enjoyed the shows but I'm fed up with all the spoilers and cast going rogue, ruining the storyline for viewers. They shouldn't be allowed to do live interviews. There were literally NO surprises this season, I'd read about them all."

Another person replied: "For me, this year was quite the dud. It felt like the producers were too involved and trying to manufacture storylines, the editing was woeful and the people largely weren't particularly likeable (probably because they had to string out their storylines for too long)."

Stacey and Michael were arguably this year’s most interesting storyline. Picture: Channel 9

The latest season also copped a harsh review on the Married At First Sight Australian Fans Facebook page.

"When will the production team from this show get the memo that putting real people together is what we want, people who aren't all lip fillers and Botox or Instagram fame hungry party boys. Average Aussie men and women who genuinely want to meet someone, not build their career or social following. Yes people like drama, but we also like a genuine feel good story."

Another member of the Facebook group wrote: "This season was all crap. It felt like it was all about the TV ratings and Instagram followers (along with bad editing and felt scripted). I'm not even looking forward to the next season - they really shouldn't bother!"

Originally published as MAFS star slams 'flop' of a season