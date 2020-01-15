Magistrate tells man ‘nothing good happens at 3.19am’

IT WAS 3.19am when a man was charged with public nuisance after telling the police they were bastards.

Corey Liam McIntyre pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to a charge of obstructing a police officer, along with public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said police were having a conversation with an uninvolved person about an unrelated matter when McIntyre started calling police names.

"The defendant told police that they were bastards for talking to the other person and that they shouldn't be harassing people getting into taxis.

"He was given a move on direction by police however he refused to move on and continued to tell police they were bastards."

Snr Const Bland said people turned to look at McIntyre as he began swaying and his behaviour was animated.

He later tensed up and moved away from police when being arrested after refusing to provide his name and address.

McIntyre, who was representing himself, said it was just drunkenness and silliness.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said "nothing good happens at 3.19am in the streets".

"Police have a tough enough job to do without this sort of carry on from you."

McIntyre was fined $900, a conviction was not recorded.