Maidenwell bushfire reignites, multiple crews on scene

MULTIPLE Fire and Emergency crews are currently on scene at a bushfire near a popular swimming spot in Maidenwell. Photo/File

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are currently on scene at a bushfire burning in inaccessible land near the Coomba Falls in Maidenwell.

The fire is burning near the intersection of Kings Road, Coomba Waterhole Road and Kingaroy Cooyar Road, Maidenwell.

This is the third occasion Queensland Fire and Emergency crews have battled this bush fire in the past two weeks.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time. Nearby residents may be affected by smoke throughout the day.