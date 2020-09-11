Menu
Minister of Transport and Main Roads, Hon Mark Bailey MP announcing a $5 million infrastructure upgrade to the John Peterson Bridge.
News

Major $3.5 million Mundubbera-Durong road works to commence

Tristan Evert
11th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
A DANGEROUS stretch of road that connects the South and North Burnett is set to get a $3.5 million upgrade, commencing next week.

The single lane Mundubbera-Durong Road is set to be widened and resurfaced as apart of the Palaszczuk Government commitment to investing into infrastructure in the region.

Works will start next week supporting more jobs on top of the 1,000-plus being created by a $1.9 billion roads and transport program for the region.

After visiting the region earlier this year to announce that the Palaszczuk Government would help fund the $25 million for the John Peterson Bridge, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said RoadTek crews would widen and resurface Mundubbera-Durong Road, from Proston-Boondooma Road to West Boondooma Road.

“Queenslanders have stepped up when it comes managing the ongoing health impacts of COVID-19, which has meant the Palaszczuk Government is able to continue delivering a $23 billion regional roads and transport program as part of Queensland’s plan for economic recovery,” Mr Bailey said.

“It‘s great to see that these works will be delivered by RoadTek, which Deb Frecklington and the LNP cut 700 jobs from during their time in government.

“These works will improve visibility at the intersection, extend the road‘s longevity and reduce future maintenance costs.”

This project follows another upgrade recently completed on the road between Boondooma Road and Shellyton Road.

Works are expected to be complete in three months, weather permitting.

Traffic controllers, single-lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place to ensure the works are carried out safely and efficiently.

Motorists are urged to observe all signs when approaching the works and drive to the changed conditions, including reduced speeds and queued traffic.

South Burnett

