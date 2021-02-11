Menu
Rockhampton police. police generic. QPS generic.
Major Burnett Hwy ‘likely’ closed all day by truck rollover

Dominic Elsome
11th Feb 2021 9:00 AM
A major Burnett highway is likely to remain closed all day following a serious truck rollover.

Emergency services were called to the Burnett Highway at 5.09am this morning after a truck rolled near Blees Rd at Mundubbera.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the occupant of the truck was transported to Mundubbera Hospital stable with a minor burn.

Two bystanders were assessed for minor lacerations however did not require hospitalisation.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the highway was closed and would likely remain so most of the day.

burnett hwy rollover mundubbera car crash north burnett crash north burnett crash 2021
South Burnett

