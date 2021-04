Gin Gin Mt Perry Road is closed in both directions following a serious traffic crash. File Photo.

Emergency services are on scene following a serious crash north of Mt Perry.

According to a QPS spokesman, police were called to Mount Perry Gin Gin Road in Moolboolaman at about 8am this morning (April 11).

Gin Gin Mount Perry Road is closed in both directions due to a traffic crash and is expected to remain closed until at least midday.