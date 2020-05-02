Major hurdle to state’s post-virus recovery

Queensland businesses have asked for this essential ingredient in our post-pandemic recovery, but the Premier cannot say when it will be ready.

MOTHBALLED businesses could be waiting weeks for a recovery road map desperately needed to plan their way out of the economic doldrums after the Premier was forced to admit it wasn't ready.

Queensland businesses are demanding a road map for the easing of restrictions, but yesterday Ms Palaszczuk would only say the government was working on one and did not say when it would be ready.

It comes as zero cases were recorded yesterday, with just eight diagnosed over the past seven days.

When asked if there was a road map to recovery, Ms Palaszczuk said they were "working on that".

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk addresses a media conference yesterday. Picture: Steve Pohlner/AAP

She said the Government would seek to update Queenslanders on when further restrictions could be eased over coming weeks, with cafes and restaurants being looked at.

"We're going to be having detailed discussions with organisations during the course of next week and of course we're looking at what is COVID-safe," she said.

The business community this week demanded a recovery map to allow them to start planning, with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland warning a sudden approach towards easing restrictions would risk further harm to the economy.

The Northern Territory Government released its "road map to our new normal" this week which outlines three stages of easing restrictions.

By June 5, all businesses with COVID-19 plans will be allowed to open, with no time limit, including pubs and clubs.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said for Queensland to be considered COVID-19-free, there would need to be no new cases, and then four weeks of no further cases following that.

But residents will have their first glimpse of freedom from today, with Health Minister Steven Miles urging the state not to "mess it up".

Mr Miles said Queensland had earned a reward for its hard work.

"This weekend you can go for a picnic, ride a motorbike, go fishing or shopping, as long as it is within a 50km radius of your house and you continue to follow social distancing including only going out with your household or one other person," he said.

"We still don't want to see people congregating in big groups that could cause a cluster of cases in two weeks' time.

"We all have to continue to work together, so we can keep this virus at bay."

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles

Dr Young warned the hard work could easily be undone by complacent behaviour.

"I am very pleased with how Queensland has responded to the call for social distancing and home confinement, so that we can control the spread of COVID-19," she said.

"But we are not out of the pandemic."

As of yesterday, 11 people were being treated in hospital with four in intensive care units.

There were less than 80 active cases across the state.

Ms Palaszczuk said the Government wouldn't hesitate to "clamp" restrictions back on if COVID-19 cases spiked again.

