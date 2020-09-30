Major Kingaroy car park construction upgrade complete

The Alford Street car park is oficiialy open to the public. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

AFTER months of construction the Alford Street Car Park located between Alford Street, Haly Street, Kingaroy Street and Hector Lane is now complete and has been reopened to the public.

Funded through Council’s 2020-21 Capital Program, the project included the rehabilitation of existing pavement including new seal and line marking, disabled parking, caravan access, upgrades to storm water, lighting and landscaping.

The works also include the provision for future electric vehicle charge stations.

The $600,000 construction works was designed to increase usability for both the local and travelling public by improving safety and accessibility to Kingaroy businesses and community centres.

While the council has opened the parking area to the community, outstanding works will include the installation of a dump-point, additional landscaping works, signage and energising the new street lights.

Throughout the month of October the council will also be undertaking several gravel resheeting works.

Gravel resheeting is scheduled for the following locations:

Tarong Yarraman Road – Tuesday, 6 October 2020. Expected time frame for completion is 2 days.

Ryan Reagon Road – Thursday, 8 October 2020. Expected date for completion is 20 October 2020.

This project is funded through the Roads to Recovery program.



In order to provide a safe work environment, the work areas will be controlled by signage or with traffic controllers as required.

Local access to properties within the work area will be permitted, however some delays may occur.

Motorists are requested to travel with extreme care, to drive to the prevailing conditions and to adhere to signage.

