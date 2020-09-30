Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Alford Street car park is oficiialy open to the public. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
The Alford Street car park is oficiialy open to the public. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Council News

Major Kingaroy car park construction upgrade complete

Tristan Evert
30th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER months of construction the Alford Street Car Park located between Alford Street, Haly Street, Kingaroy Street and Hector Lane is now complete and has been reopened to the public.

Funded through Council’s 2020-21 Capital Program, the project included the rehabilitation of existing pavement including new seal and line marking, disabled parking, caravan access, upgrades to storm water, lighting and landscaping.

The works also include the provision for future electric vehicle charge stations.

The $600,000 construction works was designed to increase usability for both the local and travelling public by improving safety and accessibility to Kingaroy businesses and community centres.

While the council has opened the parking area to the community, outstanding works will include the installation of a dump-point, additional landscaping works, signage and energising the new street lights.

Throughout the month of October the council will also be undertaking several gravel resheeting works.

Gravel resheeting is scheduled for the following locations:

  • Tarong Yarraman Road – Tuesday, 6 October 2020. Expected time frame for completion is 2 days.
  • Ryan Reagon Road – Thursday, 8 October 2020. Expected date for completion is 20 October 2020.

This project is funded through the Roads to Recovery program.

In order to provide a safe work environment, the work areas will be controlled by signage or with traffic controllers as required.

Local access to properties within the work area will be permitted, however some delays may occur.

Motorists are requested to travel with extreme care, to drive to the prevailing conditions and to adhere to signage.

alford street carpark upgrades south burnett regional council south burnett regional council road upgrades
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s snake season, here’s what you need to know to stay safe

        Premium Content It’s snake season, here’s what you need to know to stay safe

        News SOUTH Burnett snake catcher Christian Andersen chats with the South Burnett Times about what you need to know as the snakes come out to play.

        CRIME WRAP: Crimes that shook the South Burnett this month

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Crimes that shook the South Burnett this month

        News LISTED here are some of the most shocking, frightening, and in some cases...

        $95m invested into Burnett Hwy not enough, says MP

        Premium Content $95m invested into Burnett Hwy not enough, says MP

        Politics Despite nearly $96 million being spent on upgrades to the Burnett Highway in the...

        Tennis star’s beautiful tribute to Burnett game-changer

        Premium Content Tennis star’s beautiful tribute to Burnett game-changer

        News DAPHNE Fancutt changed the game of tennis on and off the court, inspiring and...