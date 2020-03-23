Major Kingaroy event cancelled for 2020

LAST LAUGH: Kingaroy BaconFest committee created a humorous video to inform the community their 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. (Photo: Contributed)

LAST LAUGH: Kingaroy BaconFest committee created a humorous video to inform the community their 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. (Photo: Contributed)

KINGAROY BaconFest fans will have to cook their own 'comfort bacon' as the festival's committee made the decision today to cancel this year's event.

Chief Baconeer Kristy Board said the uncertainty about coronavirus and the duration of the government restrictions on public gatherings made planning a big event like BaconFest a challenge.

"BaconFest brings a huge number of visitors to our town and creates an important economic boost for local businesses so this wasn't a decision taken lightly," she said.

"The public's health and safety however, remains our priority and it's important we listen to expert advice about the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19."

The committee of volunteers decided to continue having a laugh by releasing a humorous online video reminding punters that despite challenging circumstances it was important to continue eating Australian bacon.

"When life gets you down there's nothing more comforting than the smell of sizzling bacon," Mrs Board said.

"Under current restrictions we can't have a festival but it's never been more important to continue having a laugh and doing what we can to support our local community."

President of Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce and Industry Damien Martoo with the 2019 BaconFest committee. Photo: Madeline Grace

Last year's BaconFest was attended by 15,000 people and injected more than $600,000 into the local economy.

SunPork Fresh Food's chief operating officer Rhys Collins said as the festival's major sponsor, SunPork was supportive of the committee's decision.

"Kingaroy BaconFest is a highlight of our year but in the current climate, this is absolutely the right call to make," he said.

Mrs Board said that despite the cancellation the BaconFest Committee was thinking creatively about the future and Kingaroy BaconFest 2021.

"Our committee loves a challenge and I can't wait to see what we'll do next," she said.

Click HERE to read the full list of upcoming events in the South Burnett which are cancelled, postponed or going ahead.