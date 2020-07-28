Major upgrade to Kingaroy street soon to be finished

A KINGAROY street has been shut down to complete much needed upgrades.

Works on Stehbens Street began earlier this month, and the South Burnett Regional Council said the upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The upgrade works includes the installation of concrete channelling for drainage and extension of the seal to the end of the cul-de-sac.

As part of the upgrade, Stehbens Street will be closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic for the duration of the works.