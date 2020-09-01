MAKING A SPLASH: Eidsvold welcomes new pool lessees

DIVING IN: Kingaroy residents Shane and Linda Uprichard will be managing the Eidsvold Pool this year. Picture: Facebook

DIVING IN: Kingaroy residents Shane and Linda Uprichard will be managing the Eidsvold Pool this year. Picture: Facebook

EIDSVOLD is getting ready for the summer months with the impending arrival of its new pool lessees from Kingaroy.

Shane and Linda Uprichard will begin as the new managers of the Eidsvold Swimming Pool, who aim to open their doors in September.

The pair has an exemplary resume in the aquatic industry and childcare, offering their services for the North Burnett community on the cusp of summer.

Mr Uprichard, a swim teacher with 13 years of experience under his belt, has worked across regional Queensland, starting his swimming career in a rural community near Charters Towers.

“We then went to Charters Towers, Longreach for four years, and Townsville for two years, where I was the head coach of the Townsville Grammar School’s swim team,” he said.

READ MORE:

Police investigate after man found dead in Burnett paddock

FULL LIST: Planned upgrades for North Burnett roads

NAMED: 13 South Burnett drink or drug drivers in court



“We were out at St George for the last two years after that.”

Mrs Uprichard on the other hand has a background in early childhood education and administration, which pairs well with a swimming school according to Mr Uprichard.

The couple moved to Kingaroy after their stint out west, and confessed they had been to the North Burnett on a number of occasions for rugby league.

“I’ve actually refereed footy in the North Burnett up in Eidsvold and Monto, so we’ve mucked around there before,” Mr Uprichard said.

“But now we’re heading to Eidsvold to teach kids to swim, and reduce drownings.”

In his years of managing pools and operating the ‘Mr Shane Swim School’, Mr Uprichard said he gets results, and was keen to settle into the community with his wife Linda.

“We’ll be running the swim school and squad, aqua fitness, and whatever else the town wants,” he said.

“Around the end of September we’ll be sorting a meet and greet for the town, and we’ll open up for the first time since Winter started.”