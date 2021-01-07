Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Book lovers will be disappointed with news that one of the largest second-hand book sales in the southern hemisphere has been shelved.
Book lovers will be disappointed with news that one of the largest second-hand book sales in the southern hemisphere has been shelved.
Books

Mammoth charity book sale falls foul of COVID

by Michelle Collins
7th Jan 2021 11:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

YOU wouldn't read about it - Lifeline's bumper January Bookfest has been postponed due to COVID.

The biannual Bookfest, which is held over 10 days at the end of January at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, notched up its 23rd anniversary last year.

Tens of thousands of book lovers usually swarm into the Brisbane Exhibition and

Convention Centre to browse 4.5 kilometres of tables holding around 22 semi-trailer-loads of books, it what is believed to be one of the biggest second hand book fairs in the southern hemisphere.

Tens of thousands usually turn up each year to get a book bargain at the Lifeline Bookfest at the Convention Centre. (Photo/Steve Holland)
Tens of thousands usually turn up each year to get a book bargain at the Lifeline Bookfest at the Convention Centre. (Photo/Steve Holland)

It is Lifeline's largest fundraiser in Queensland, with every dollar raised going towards

its 24-hour Crisis Support Line.

A spokeswoman said the other dates later in the year and in 2022 were being considered.

"In the meantime, we are hosting a pop up shop on Level 2 of the Myer Centre in Brisbane city," she said.

Originally published as Mammoth charity book sale falls foul of COVID

coronavirus lifeline bookfest 2021

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man struck by excavator airlifted to hospital

        Premium Content Man struck by excavator airlifted to hospital

        Breaking A South Burnett man has been airlifted to hospital following a freak excavator accident at his private property.

        Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Premium Content Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Politics Political perks: Gifts received by Federal MPs

        Man awaits sentence behind bars for DV breach, drug charges

        Premium Content Man awaits sentence behind bars for DV breach, drug charges

        Crime A Gayndah man will front court after a breached DVO uncovered dangerous drugs at...

        Alleged high-range drunk driver busted an hour into 2021

        Premium Content Alleged high-range drunk driver busted an hour into 2021

        Crime A Gayndah man was allegedly caught driving more than three and a half times the...