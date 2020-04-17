Menu
Biker killed in early-morning crash

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
17th Apr 2020 8:30 AM
A 26-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash in Mount Low early this morning.

The man was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition by emergency services after colliding with a tree on Aintree Avenue about 12.10am.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A police spokesman said early reports indicated the man had been travelling from an address at Aintree Avenue.

Forensic Crash investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam vision of the tragedy to contact police.

The tragedy is the latest in a string of fatal road incidents to have rocked the North Queensland community.

Mundingburra man John Van Stelten, 58, and Alice River man Mark Dunstan, 57, were killed instantly when a truck collided with their van on the Bruce Highway in February.

Reece Williams, 19, died in the early hours of March 10 after a single vehicle crash at Rangewood, leading to an outpouring of grief, and Kevin 'Jock' James, 60, lost his life after a B-double truck and his tractor mower collided on Gregory Developmental Rd, near Charters Towers on March 13.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Man, 26, killed in motorcycle crash at Mount Low

