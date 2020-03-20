Man, 36, youngest Aussie to die from virus

The 36-year-old Australian man was a tourist in Húsavík (above) known as the whale watching capital of Iceland.

The 36-year-old Australian man was a tourist in Húsavík (above) known as the whale watching capital of Iceland.

A man, aged just 36, has become the youngest Australian to die from coronavirus after passing away shortly after testing positive in a remote part of Iceland.

The Australian tourist died not long after presenting to a medical clinic in Húsavík, a port in northern Iceland, where he tested positive.

Icelandic media reported the man's wife, who also tested positive, is now grieving in isolation.

Húsavík, which is 460km northwest of the capital Reykjavik, is known as the whale watching capital of Iceland.

One media outlet reported the man died from pneumonia, most likely as a result of having coronavirus.

However, Iceland's RUV Radio reported the symptoms "were not typical of COVID-19" and Civil Defence authorities were working to determine the cause of death.

The 36-year-old Australian man died soon after presenting at a medical centre in Húsavík, and his wife is now grieving in quarantine.

"A lot of work is now taking place because of this issue, both regarding the death of the person and support for his immediate family," a Civil Defence statement said.

Nevertheless, it said health care workers who treated the Australian man in quarantine were now being "disinfected as well as sanitised".

Iceland now has 220 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 2,161 people are in quarantine.

A large percentage of cases were people who contracted the virus during recent ski trips in the European Alps, in Austria and Italy.

Five were among passengers who returned home on a special sanitised charter flight from the Italian city of Verona.

Around ten individuals contracted the virus within Iceland, including nurses who caught it from a colleague returning to work from an Alpine ski resort.

As a result, Iceland's civil protection agency was examining whether to expand its register of high-risk infection areas to include all of the Alps.

candace.sutton@news.com.au

Originally published as Man, 36, youngest Aussie to die from virus