Man, 38, may have to repeat Year 10 after school’s error

Linus Wilson lost a copy of his Year 10 certificate which he completed in 1997. Picture: Ian Wilson

A FORMER student will have to repeat his Year 10 certificate to get a job in the Army after his old school lost his records.

Former Toowong State High School student Linus Wilson lost a copy of his Year 10 certificate which he completed in 1997.

The school's name was changed in 2000 to Toowong College before it was closed in 2006 and replaced by the Queensland Academy of Sciences, maths and Technology.

Having lost his job in hospitality, Mr Wilson wants to apply for entry into the Australian Defence Force but needs a copy of his formal education.

But he was told that the records were misplaced.

"This has forced me into a situation where I need to re-do my year 10 education with Tafe even though I have completed year 10," he said.

"I'm really determined to be a soldier again, I am an ex-servicemen and I really don't fancy going to TAFE and studying year 10 maths and English at 38 because of the incompetency of the department of education in losing this information, and it's not just me it's everyone front that time."

Mr Wilson said he first inquired with the Queensland Curriculum Assessment Authority and was directed to contact the local Education Queensland office.

"They were really helpful and investigated it a little bit … they said what you can do is make it official, write an email," he said.

"That afternoon I got a call back from them saying don't bother doing that, my advice is that's been given to me is that they just don't exist so don't bother … In their exact words they said, they've been misplaced."

Mr Wilson persevered and sent an email to the Department of Education via its metro regional office to request a full investigation into the whereabouts of his information and for an alternative proof of completion to be produced based on alternative evidence.

The Department of Education said that the records were only required to be held for seven years but conceded it was now searching for Mr Wilson's documents.

It said the regional principal Adviser would keep Mr Wilson updated about the hunt for his report.

After more than a week of searching for the records, Mr Wilson said the department had told him that they found two boxes containing his year 10 term one report and year 11 admission but not his year 10 completion.

"But that wont be enough for the ADF. So I requested they continue investigating," Mr Wilson said.

"They are getting a team of people to take over the search for my reports. It's been bumped up the hierarchy at the department of education and they are scrambling to find all of these missing reports from students in that year."

Originally published as Man, 38, may have to repeat Year 10 after school's error