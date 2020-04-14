Menu
Crime

Man ‘abusing’ Airlie Beach staff cops whopping COVID-19 fine

Jordan Gilliland
14th Apr 2020 4:30 PM
A MAN has been slapped with an eye-watering large fine after he threatened staff on the Airlie Beach Main St.

Whitsunday Police issued the hefty fines to the 34-year-old Bundaberg man after he was located on the main street of Airlie Beach at 10am on Thursday, April 9.

The man was found to be abusing and threatening staff at a business, causing police to subsequently arrest the man.

The man was found to have contravened the COVID-19 public health direction and was slapped with a whopping $1334 fine. He was also issued an additional $800 fine for public nuisance.

The man was one of six infringement notices given over the last week by Whitsunday police to people not complying with the COVID-19 directives.

Whitsunday Police reminded the community to ensure that they are following the home confinement and social distancing regulations.

