Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the 2013 murder of Dennis Dalton in Goonellabah.
Crime

Man accused of baseball bat murder planned to apply for bail

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
14th Mar 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 15th Mar 2021 6:04 AM
The case relating to the alleged murder of a Goonellabah man with a baseball bat in 2013 has been mentioned in the Tweed Heads Local Court.

Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the murder of Dennis Dalton.

It is alleged Mr Dalton and Mr Williams were involved in a fight on June 6, 2013 in the early hours of the morning.

Police will allege 29-year-old Mr Dalton was found at 5.30am with severe head injuries at the front of his Goonellabah home.

It is alleged Mr Dalton sustained these injuries as a result of Mr Williams using a baseball bat to forcibly strike his head in what was their third altercation of the night.

Mr Dalton was taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he died on Tuesday, June 25, 2013.

Mr Williams' defence lawyer told the Tweed Heads Local Court last week her client had intended to apply for release on bail, however had withdrawn the application.

Mr Williams did not appear and remains in custody.

The matter was adjourned to the Lismore Local Court and is next listed for committal on March 29.

goonellabah murder accussed northern rivers crime tweed heads local court
