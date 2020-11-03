Man accused of bashing pregnant woman while on ‘party drugs’

A CAIRNS man is accused of bashing a pregnant woman after he took "party drugs" following a friend's buck's party, a court has heard.

Christian John Blair, 25, from Woree appeared via video link in Cairns Magistrates Court on Monday charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, choking and wilful damage.

Mr Blair, a hospitality worker, has not pleaded to the charges.

Police have alleged Mr Blair assaulted the woman at a Woree residence on October 31 after the party, causing injuries to her head, neck, ribs and stomach. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Cairns Courthouse.

MORE NEWS

Gym owner set to face court after roadside arrest

Crime hot spot's transformation 'hard to believe'

Man on child porn charges after 'dark web' investigation

In court, defence solicitor Vince Knox argued that custody was not justified because his client "may have gotten himself too intoxicated" on the night and had no memory of what happened.

"It involved party drugs that certainly impaired his thinking," Mr Knox said.

Mr Knox said Mr Blair could reside at his parents' house.

He said having no contact with the woman, as well as reporting to police once a week "as a reminder of the seriousness of the charges", would reduce concerns.

Police prosecutor Nick Anderson said while he conceded the defendant did not have a history of similar charges, he opposed bail.

"They're very concerning allegations. It's violence of a very serious nature done against a woman who is 25 weeks pregnant," he said.

Mr Anderson said a custodial sentence was likely if convicted and that the proposed bail address was not enough to ensure safety.

Magistrate Sandra Pearson said while the prosecutor made some "valid points", she granted bail, saying strict conditions would reduce the risk of reoffending.

"He does have a job and it seems he has been a responsible member of the community," Ms Pearson said.

She ordered him not to go within 100m of the woman.

The matter is due in court again on December 16.

Originally published as Man accused of bashing pregnant woman after taking 'party drugs'