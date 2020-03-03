Menu
A northern NSW man is facing numerous firearms charges over the alleged incident.
Man accused of having gun on Byron hinterland roadside

Liana Turner
3rd Mar 2020 5:00 AM
A MAN who was allegedly found laying beside a rural road with a pistol during the night will be assessed for mental ill health.

The 46-year-old, from Tweed Heads West, has pleaded guilty to most of the charges against him, including possessing an unregistered firearm in a public place, possessing ammunition without authority and possessing cannabis.

Police will allege they found the man after receiving information from the public concerning his welfare about 12.45am on Tuesday, February 25.

He was allegedly found lying within one metre of Main Arm Rd at Main Arm.

According to court documents, he was intoxicated when police found him and the officers could immediately see the handle of a pistol protruding from a black duffel bag.

Police will allege the man had a home made .22 calibre pistol, 20 rounds of ammunition, a magazine for the pistol and 133g of cannabis.

After being arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station, he declined a formal recorded interview but said of the gun: "I got it from my mate next door in Tweed".

The man has entered no formal pleas to two other charges, possessing an unauthorised pistol and possessing an unregistered pistol.

It's understood an application to have his matter dealt with under the Mental Health Act may be made when he returns to court on April 27.

byron bay local court northern rivers crime prohibited weapons weapon charges weapons offence
Byron Shire News

