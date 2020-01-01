Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexually touched two schoolboys outside a shopping centre.
Police are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexually touched two schoolboys outside a shopping centre.
Crime

Man accused of ‘touching’ schoolkids remains free

1st Jan 2020 3:27 PM

Police are searching for a man following an alleged sexual touching of schoolchildren outside one of Sydney's busiest shopping centres.

CCTV images were today released by New South Wales Police in connection with the incident that occurred on Broadway, close to the CBD, last month.

At about noon on Monday, December 16, 2019, a large group of primary school students were waiting for a bus outside the Broadway shopping centre on Bay Street, Glebe, when they were approached by a man.

Police have said that as the man walked past the line of students, two boys, aged nine, were sexually touched before he attempted to touch a girl.

Broadway shopping centre is one of Sydney’s busiest malls.
Broadway shopping centre is one of Sydney’s busiest malls.

The man walked away, entering the shopping centre after which police were called.

Police have urged the man to come forward.

They have asked for the public's help in identifying him. The man was wearing a green short-sleeved shirt and shorts, sandals, and a red cap featuring the logo of radio station NOVA 969.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.

crime sexual assault violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2020 VISION: Our most influential share their wishes

        premium_icon 2020 VISION: Our most influential share their wishes

        News Unsurprisingly, there was one thing on everyone’s wish lists.

        GALLERY AND VIDEO: Crews respond to fire at facility

        premium_icon GALLERY AND VIDEO: Crews respond to fire at facility

        Breaking Queensland Fire and Emergency services issue update regarding blaze.

        Bucking bulls ring in new year at Goomeri

        premium_icon Bucking bulls ring in new year at Goomeri

        Rodeo All the action from the 2019 Goomeri New Year’s Eve Rodeo.

        HUGE GALLERY: New Year’s Eve at the Kingaroy RSL

        premium_icon HUGE GALLERY: New Year’s Eve at the Kingaroy RSL

        News Locals flocked to the Kingaroy RSL to ring in the new year.