Man accused of ‘touching’ schoolkids remains free

Police are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexually touched two schoolboys outside a shopping centre.

Police are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexually touched two schoolboys outside a shopping centre.

Police are searching for a man following an alleged sexual touching of schoolchildren outside one of Sydney's busiest shopping centres.

CCTV images were today released by New South Wales Police in connection with the incident that occurred on Broadway, close to the CBD, last month.

At about noon on Monday, December 16, 2019, a large group of primary school students were waiting for a bus outside the Broadway shopping centre on Bay Street, Glebe, when they were approached by a man.

Police have said that as the man walked past the line of students, two boys, aged nine, were sexually touched before he attempted to touch a girl.

Broadway shopping centre is one of Sydney’s busiest malls.

The man walked away, entering the shopping centre after which police were called.

Police have urged the man to come forward.

They have asked for the public's help in identifying him. The man was wearing a green short-sleeved shirt and shorts, sandals, and a red cap featuring the logo of radio station NOVA 969.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.