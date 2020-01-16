Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with 32 fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property over the alleged use of a lost debit card. Picture: iStock.
A man has been charged with 32 fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property over the alleged use of a lost debit card. Picture: iStock.
Crime

Man accused of using lost debit card more than 30 times

16th Jan 2020 8:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 52-year-old Townsville man has been hit with 32 charges of fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property after allegedly using a lost debit card at several businesses within the Townsville area.

Police were told the card had been lost on December 8, and police inquiries found that the card had allegedly been used by the man more than 30 times.

The alleged 52-year-old offender has been remanded in custody and will reappear in court on January 31.

Anyone with information for police can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
crime debit card robbery fraud robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents gather for touching tribute after teen's death

        premium_icon Residents gather for touching tribute after teen's death

        News HUNDREDS of balloons dotted the sky in Highfields on Tuesday, as residents paid tribute to Mac Allen. Another event is to be held in his honour this weekend.

        Farmer steps up to the plate as council candidate

        premium_icon Farmer steps up to the plate as council candidate

        Council News Why Scott ‘Hook’ Henschen wants to be part of the ‘tough decisions’ made by...

        Hundreds of animal neglect, cruelty calls across region

        premium_icon Hundreds of animal neglect, cruelty calls across region

        News The shocking South Burnett figures were released by the RSPCA this week.

        Full list of OP cut-offs for every Qld uni course revealed

        premium_icon Full list of OP cut-offs for every Qld uni course revealed

        Education Did you make it in? SEE THE FULL LIST OF OP CUT-OFFS