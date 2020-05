A LifeFlight Helicopter airlifted the man from the private South Burnett property. (Photo: FILE)

A LifeFlight Helicopter airlifted the man from the private South Burnett property. (Photo: FILE)

A MAN in his 30s was airlifted from a South Burnett property after he fell off a horse.

Paramedics were called to the private property at Ballogie at 5.55pm on Thursday.

He was airlifted in a stable condition with a back injury to Princess Alexandra Hospital by a rescue helicopter.