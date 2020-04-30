Man airlifted after he was hit by falling tree branch

RESCUE: A Sunshine Coast RACQ Lifeflight team tends to a man who was injured by a falling tree branch west of Kilcoy. (Photo: RACQ Lifeflight)

A MAN was airlifted after being hit on the head by a falling tree branch yesterday afternoon.

The Sunshine Coast RACQ Rescue helicopter flew the man, in his forties, to hospital after being called to the region west of Kilcoy at 1.15pm.

Lifeflight reported the man had been using a chainsaw to cut branches, when one fell and struck him in the head.

TEAM EFFORT: QAS paramedics transported the man to a nearby school oval to meet the RACQ Lifeflight team. (Photo: Contributed)

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were able to transport the man from the private property where the incident happened, to a nearby school oval, where the RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter had landed.

The man was treated for suspected head and spinal injuries, before being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, in a stable condition.