Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESCUE: A Sunshine Coast RACQ Lifeflight team tends to a man who was injured by a falling tree branch west of Kilcoy. (Photo: RACQ Lifeflight)
RESCUE: A Sunshine Coast RACQ Lifeflight team tends to a man who was injured by a falling tree branch west of Kilcoy. (Photo: RACQ Lifeflight)
News

Man airlifted after he was hit by falling tree branch

Jessica Mcgrath
30th Apr 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was airlifted after being hit on the head by a falling tree branch yesterday afternoon.

The Sunshine Coast RACQ Rescue helicopter flew the man, in his forties, to hospital after being called to the region west of Kilcoy at 1.15pm.

Lifeflight reported the man had been using a chainsaw to cut branches, when one fell and struck him in the head.

TEAM EFFORT: QAS paramedics transported the man to a nearby school oval to meet the RACQ Lifeflight team. (Photo: Contributed)
TEAM EFFORT: QAS paramedics transported the man to a nearby school oval to meet the RACQ Lifeflight team. (Photo: Contributed)

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were able to transport the man from the private property where the incident happened, to a nearby school oval, where the RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter had landed.

The man was treated for suspected head and spinal injuries, before being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, in a stable condition.

falling tree kilcoy racq lifeflight rescue royal brisbane and women's hospital
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DUST OFF THE RODS: Region’s dams set to reopen

        premium_icon DUST OFF THE RODS: Region’s dams set to reopen

        News As coronavirus restrictions begin to ease, dams in the South Burnett are set to re-open.

        UPDATE: Man killed in accident at Kumbia farm

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man killed in accident at Kumbia farm

        News Police have confirmed the incident was a fatality

        Council portfolios revealed at SBRC meeting

        premium_icon Council portfolios revealed at SBRC meeting

        Council News Councillors have accepted their portfolios for the new term

        Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m

        premium_icon Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m

        Employment Qld jobs boost as $50m injected into 220 projects nationwide