Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crash in Nelly Bay.
The crash in Nelly Bay.
News

Man airlifted after Magnetic Island crash

by SAM FLANAGAN
29th Jul 2020 7:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been airlifted to Townsville Hospital after his car crashed into a tree on Magnetic Island this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene just before 9.30am after reports of a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Kelly St and Sooning St.

A car had left the street and ploughed into a tree, with the vehicle badly damaged in the crash.

Paramedics treated the driver on scene for facial, abdominal and leg injuries.

The man in his 30s was transported to the Magnetic Island Health Service Centre before being flown to the Townsville University Hospital in stable condition around 10.30am.

It's unknown how the vehicle left the road at this stage.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as Man airlifted after Magnetic Island crash

More Stories

airlift crash magentic island

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Witnesses located for Burnett sexual assault case

        premium_icon Witnesses located for Burnett sexual assault case

        Crime It has been alleged a former South Burnett farmer sexually assaulted several backpackers in his home.

        Smashed windows, cannabis: What Nanango cops faced this week

        premium_icon Smashed windows, cannabis: What Nanango cops faced this week

        News INVESTIGATIONS are ongoing after a window was smashed with a beer bottle in an...

        Car thief who nearly pinned cop against wall released

        premium_icon Car thief who nearly pinned cop against wall released

        Crime A magistrate has labelled a car thief’s actions as ‘outrageous’ after she nearly...

        Burnett town ‘overwhelmed’ by Rural Aid’s makeover

        premium_icon Burnett town ‘overwhelmed’ by Rural Aid’s makeover

        Community Farm and town projects are beginning to take shape during the volunteer army’s...