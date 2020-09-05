Menu
Paramedics treated the Nanango man for significant arm, chest and facial injuries, before he was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital. File Photo.
Man airlifted to hospital after serious tractor incident

Holly Cormack
5th Sep 2020 2:45 PM
A NANANGO man has been airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital following a series tractor incident at his private property this morning.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman, paramedics were called to the property on Hicken Way at 8.45pm this morning.

The adult man was treated for significant arm, chest and facial injuries at the scene, before being transported to Nanango Hospital. He was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast a short while later.

More to come.

