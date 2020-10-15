Menu
A man was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition after a truck-car crash at Blackbutt. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Man airlifted to hospital after truck-car crash

Holly Cormack
15th Oct 2020 7:45 AM
A MAN was airlifted to hospital after a truck and car collided at the top of Blackbutt ridge last night.

According to a QPS spokesman, as a result of the two-vehicle collision, a dual-cab ute went down an embankment on the D’Aguilar Highway and hit a tree, causing injury to his back.


Paramedics and the Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene at 10.41pm, after which a man in his 50s was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital with back pain in a stable condition.

A second man was assessed at the scene, however, he was uninjured.

