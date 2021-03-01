Menu
A Murgon man is due to face court after allegedly punching another man at the Murgon RSL. Photo/File
Crime

Man allegedly assaulted in violent Murgon RSL fight

Tristan Evert
1st Mar 2021 4:00 PM
A 26-year-old Murgon man is due to face court after he allegedly punched another man in the head outside the Murgon RSL.

On February 25 at 3pm police responded to a report of a verbal altercation that allegedly turned violent.

Police alleged the 26-year-old man punched a 23-year-old man, who was known to him, in the mouth, causing a split lip.

The 26-year-old man will face the Murgon Magistrates Court on March 9, charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

murgon magistrates court murgon police south burnett crime south burnett crime wrap
South Burnett

