Man allegedly assaulted in violent Murgon RSL fight

A Murgon man is due to face court after allegedly punching another man at the Murgon RSL. Photo/File

A 26-year-old Murgon man is due to face court after he allegedly punched another man in the head outside the Murgon RSL.

On February 25 at 3pm police responded to a report of a verbal altercation that allegedly turned violent.

Police alleged the 26-year-old man punched a 23-year-old man, who was known to him, in the mouth, causing a split lip.

The 26-year-old man will face the Murgon Magistrates Court on March 9, charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

