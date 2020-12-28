Man allegedly caught three times the limit with kids in car

A high speed drink drive, with two kids in the car, will see a Memerambi man stand before Kingaroy Magistrates Court. File Photo.

An intoxicated man has ended the year with a court date after police allegedly witnessed him speeding through the streets of Memerambi with two small kids in the back seat.

At about 4.50pm on the December 27, officers from the Kingaroy Road Policing Unit allege to have witnessed a vehicle travelling at 128km/h in the 100km/h zone, heading down the narrow Couchmans Road, Memerambi.

The car proceeded to speed down a number of local streets before pulling up at a private address.

The driver was transported to the Kingaroy Police Station where he recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.177. He was subsequently charged with driving without due care and attention and drink driving.

The 31-year-old Memerambi man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 15, 2021. His licence was immediately suspended.