Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A high speed drink drive, with two kids in the car, will see a Memerambi man stand before Kingaroy Magistrates Court. File Photo.
A high speed drink drive, with two kids in the car, will see a Memerambi man stand before Kingaroy Magistrates Court. File Photo.
Crime

Man allegedly caught three times the limit with kids in car

Holly Cormack
28th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An intoxicated man has ended the year with a court date after police allegedly witnessed him speeding through the streets of Memerambi with two small kids in the back seat.

At about 4.50pm on the December 27, officers from the Kingaroy Road Policing Unit allege to have witnessed a vehicle travelling at 128km/h in the 100km/h zone, heading down the narrow Couchmans Road, Memerambi.

The car proceeded to speed down a number of local streets before pulling up at a private address.

The driver was transported to the Kingaroy Police Station where he recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.177. He was subsequently charged with driving without due care and attention and drink driving.

The 31-year-old Memerambi man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 15, 2021. His licence was immediately suspended.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIST: More roadworks to kick off in the new year

        Premium Content LIST: More roadworks to kick off in the new year

        Council News Major roads works on two state controlled roads will be kicking off in the new year.

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Hot cross buns return as Coles takes on Woolworths

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Technology Telstra payphones are free to use over Christmas and New Year

        Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        Premium Content Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        News "Recovery was observed for some but not all cancer-related services"