Crime

Man allegedly caught with drugs after lighting car on fire

Tristan Evert
24th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
A 55-YEAR-old Teelah man is due to face court after he was allegedly caught with drugs after setting a car on fire.

At approximately 3.30am on Wednesday, August 19, Blackbutt police were called to a vehicle fire on Stretton Drive, Teelah.

Investigations revealed the fire was deliberately lit which resulted in a search warrant.

Police searched a Stretton Drive address later that day and arrested the man before they transported him to the Murgon watch house and charged him with arson, possessing dangerous drugs and a drug utensil.

The man will appear at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on 31 August.

blackbutt police blackbutt police station south burnett crime
