Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALLEGED ASSAULT: A man was alleged punched in the face multiple times after an attempted break and enter earlier this morning in Gympie. Photo: File
ALLEGED ASSAULT: A man was alleged punched in the face multiple times after an attempted break and enter earlier this morning in Gympie. Photo: File
Crime

Man allegedly punched in face after botched break and enter

Philippe Coquerand
18th Jan 2020 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was allegedly punched in the face multiple times after an attempted break and enter at a Southside property earlier this morning.

Paramedics and Police rushed to the property on Luckona Court at about 7.40am with initial reports stating a man had smashed a window at the front of the house, before allegedly approaching the victim and swinging a few punches at his head.

"The man has allegedly walked underneath the carport and confronted the resident before using a closed fist and punched the resident a few times in the face," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"The injury was not life-threatening."

The man then fled the property in a vehicle.

Paramedics confirmed they attended the private address and transported a man to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

No charges have yet been laid.

alleged assault break-and-enter gympie hospital gympie police police incident
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRES, STORMS, AND FLOODS: are you prepared?

        premium_icon FIRES, STORMS, AND FLOODS: are you prepared?

        News Here is some information from South Burnett Regional Council on how best to prepare for a disaster and/or emergency.

        Murgon Town Hall sees the light

        premium_icon Murgon Town Hall sees the light

        Council News Community members will see the light following the completion of South Burnett...

        Q and A: Computer whiz spills details of worst habit

        premium_icon Q and A: Computer whiz spills details of worst habit

        Offbeat This week we hear from Farhad Kamal who manages the public relations for the Murgon...

        Farmers rejoice as 100mm of rainfall tops up dams and rivers

        premium_icon Farmers rejoice as 100mm of rainfall tops up dams and rivers

        News Empty dams are filling up, dry paddocks have turned into mud pits and the cobwebs...